Police: Baby's death not suspicious

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Colchester Police say there is no evidence of anything suspicious in connection with the death of a baby.

Wednesday, crews were called to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home on Richfield Drive. The baby, 7-month-old Lincoln Soons of Burlington, was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Thursday, police said they found nothing to indicate any kind of criminal activity in the child's death. They are still awaiting test results on the cause of death.

