A taste of farm life for North Country inmates

A county jail in the North Country is giving inmates a taste of farm life and teaching them to raise chickens.

The newest residents at the Franklin County Jail in Malone are fluffy and feathered. The four dozen chicks are cage-free. Inmates will be responsible for raising them.

"I think this is going to be my little ring leader," said Phil Ferretti, Franklin County Jail inmate.

The sheriff's department hatched this idea as a way to produce eggs for the kitchen, but also to teach the inmates about responsibility and give them something productive to do.

"Giving the inmates a sense of pride, being able to take care of an animal. To see something different than what they're used to seeing, and just getting outside and doing something to take their mind of their incarceration," said Undersheriff Rolland Thomas, Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Ferretti is one of the inmates who volunteered to raise them. He says he loves working with the chicks and even named one after his daughter.

"This one here, every time I try to come in here and clean or do the water or whatnot, this one climbs on my lap, climbs on my shoes. So, it's really cute, so I figured I'd name her Anabelle because it reminds me of Anabelle. Plus I get to hold her. I don't really get to hold my daughter too much right now until I get out," said Ferretti.

For now, Ferretti and other inmates are responsible for cleaning the coop, feeding and watering the chicks. Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill says the total cost of bringing them in was around $1,200, but it will pay off in the long run. Once the chickens start laying eggs, it could save the jail a few hundred dollars a month. That's not why they're doing this though.

"I think even better than that is the return that we're going to get with the inmates that are out there actually physically raising the chickens. When we start harvesting the eggs and cleaning the eggs and just the general upkeep of having the chickens here," said Mulverhill.

The inmates don't get paid for the work, but Ferretti says it's well worth it.

"It helps me not think about the outside because sometimes it's better to keep your head inside here and not think about the streets until you get back to the streets because it's the streets that stress you out," said Ferretti.

The sheriff's department expects the chicks will begin laying eggs this fall, bringing new work responsibilities for the inmates and fresh food for their kitchen.