Hyundai recalls thousands of cars

There's a consumer alert for Hyundai drivers.

The automaker is recalling almost 600,000 cars.

The company is making the move to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.

The hood issues involve Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 to 2017.

The brake light recall is impacting Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

Dealers are slated to start fixing the problems starting June 30.