Quantcast

Police search for missing Brattleboro girl - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police search for missing Brattleboro girl

Posted: Updated:
Taylor Holden Taylor Holden
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Police are looking for a missing girl from Brattleboro.

Taylor Holden, 14, was last seen leaving her home June 4.

Police say they don't think foul play is involved but they're concerned about her welfare.

Taylor Holden is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or communicates with her is asked to call police at 802-257-7946.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.