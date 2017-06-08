Police search for missing Brattleboro girl

Police are looking for a missing girl from Brattleboro.

Taylor Holden, 14, was last seen leaving her home June 4.

Police say they don't think foul play is involved but they're concerned about her welfare.

Taylor Holden is about 5-foot-3-inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or communicates with her is asked to call police at 802-257-7946.