Missing Alburgh girl found OK; sex offender arrested

A missing girl from Alburgh has been found in Connecticut.

Police found Mackayla Lozell, 16, Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. at a Walmart in Lisbon. Vermont State Police say Mackayla is OK and she was taken into protective custody.

William Smith, 47, was arrested. Smith is the registered sex offender police suspected Mackayla was with. He faces multiple charges in Vermont for sex offender registry violations and probation violations. There's no word yet on whether he will face charges in connection with this case.

Police say a concerned citizen spotted Smith's car in the Walmart parking lot and called police.

Mackayla went missing from her home Sunday. Police suspected she was with Smith but said they believed she went with him willingly. Earlier Thursday, investigators said they had received multiple tips that Smith's car had been sighted in southern New Hampshire.

