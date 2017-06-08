Missing Alburgh girl found safe; sex offender arrested

A missing teen from Vermont was found more than 300 miles from home. Vermont State Police say Mackayla Lozell, 16, of Alburgh, was found safe in Lisbon, Connecticut, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. They say Mackayla is in good health and is now in protective custody with state police in Connecticut.

William Smith, 47, was arrested. Smith is the registered sex offender police suspected Mackayla was with. He faces multiple charges in Vermont for sex offender registry violations and probation violations. There's no word yet on whether he will face charges in connection with this case.

Police say a concerned citizen spotted Smith's car in a Walmart parking lot and called police.

Mackayla went missing from her home Sunday. Police suspected she was with Smith but said they believed she went with him willingly.

Our Jennifer Costa dug deeper into Smith's criminal history. She found Smith was convicted of sexual assault in 1999. Investigators say his victim was a 16-year-old girl. Smith got 4-12 years behind bars. Corrections stopped supervising him on the sex charge back in 2008. But he is still required to register as a sex offender.

We've learned Smith has not been compliant with the registry since January. That's the last time authorities tried to check on him. Swanton Police were unable to find him at his registered home. Smith failed to provide an updated photo and still has not told the state where he's living.

Corrections officials say Smith participated in sex offender treatment while in prison.

He is still on probation for several other offenses, including DUI, careless and negligent operation, driving with a suspended license, ignoring an abuse prevention order and violating court-ordered conditions of his release.

The DOC says Smith does not have a good track record with probation. He missed two court hearings in May. Tuesday, a Chittenden County court issued a warrant for his arrest. That's two days after Mackayla's mom told police her daughter was missing.

Related Stories:

Police get multiple tips on car connected to missing Vt. teen

Police: Missing teen may be with sex offender