Fishing for awareness in 10th annual Governor's Cup

It was a great day on the lake for those fishing for awareness. The 10th annual Governor's Cup Fishing Derby was held Thursday. Sixteen teams squared off in the catch-and-release fundraiser.

The Lake Champlain International nonprofit uses the event to discuss fisheries issues, water quality challenges, conservation and the fishing heritage.

"Getting people together. It has a whole lot more impact on people when they're actually looking at the resource," said James Ehlers, Lake Champlain International.

The LCI Governor's Cup trophy was awarded to the Lanzetta team which caught the heaviest amount of fish.