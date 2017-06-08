Quantcast

Fishing for awareness in 10th annual Governor's Cup - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fishing for awareness in 10th annual Governor's Cup

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It was a great day on the lake for those fishing for awareness. The 10th annual Governor's Cup Fishing Derby was held Thursday. Sixteen teams squared off in the catch-and-release fundraiser.

The Lake Champlain International nonprofit uses the event to discuss fisheries issues, water quality challenges, conservation and the fishing heritage.

"Getting people together. It has a whole lot more impact on people when they're actually looking at the resource," said James Ehlers, Lake Champlain International.

The LCI Governor's Cup trophy was awarded to the Lanzetta team which caught the heaviest amount of fish.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.