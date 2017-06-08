Quantcast

NH man faces charges after officials seize 2 pet alligators

By Alexandra Montgomery
NH Fish & Game NH Fish & Game
MANCHESTER, N.H. -

A New Hampshire man is facing charges because of his pet alligators.

New Hampshire Fish & Game got hold of the reptiles after Jacob Bourque's mother called them in late April after finding two alligators in her son's bedroom. She kicked him out.

When conservation officers couldn't find him, they issued an arrest warrant and he was picked up by police.

The alligators are both about a year old and just under 2-feet long. They're OK and in the hands of a rehabilitator. Because they're domesticated, they won't be released into the wild.

Bourque will be in court later this month.

