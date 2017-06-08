NECI merges with out-of-state art school

A premier culinary school in Vermont is merging with an out-of-state art school.

New England Culinary Institute is joining with VMCAD College in Ohio. It's an art and design school. NECI says the schools will still maintain their own curriculums but will share resources and classes. No layoffs are planned and the school's president says the NECI campus will remain in Montpelier, "for the time being."

The school had been struggling financially and was looking for other schools to partner with.