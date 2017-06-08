How Rutland hopes to tap private money to improve parks

Lisa Johnson says she visits White's Park with her two dogs almost daily. She says having a park to visit isn't just beneficial to dog owners.

"It gives an area for kids to go and do stuff if there are things to do," Johnson said.

"I think quite often recreational activities get short shrift when we are talking about putting together a municipal budget," said William Notte, a member of the Rutland Board of Aldermen.

The city has taken a step that could improve parks without using a cent of taxpayer money.

"A park foundation allows people to donate whether it's corporations or individuals or other foundations... a place to donate money that they want to for the greater good of the community," said Cindi Wight, the superintendent of Rutland City Parks and Recreation.

Wight brought the idea of the nonprofit foundation to the board earlier this week. They unanimously agreed it would be beneficial to the city and possibly rake in more donations than the city would typically see.

"I think that people will be more comfortable knowing that the money is going exactly where they want it to," Notte said.

One area the city thinks donation money could benefit is the city pools project. Two years ago, cracks in the foundation forced the city to close its popular pool. The city has gone two years without a public swimming pool, but by this time next summer, residents will have two pools to splash in at White's Park. A groundbreaking Thursday marked the start of a $2.5 million project that includes a family pool and a competition-sized pool.

"The challenge was is that we had the bathhouse in with the project and we have had to pull the bathhouse out," Wight said.

The project doesn't include bathroom facilities. City officials are hopeful the money donated to the foundation will go toward building one.

"The first step is to find some individuals who wish to volunteer their time to really get out in the weeds and make sure that this foundation has some very tight bylaws that don't trip us up in the future," Notte said.

City officials are hoping to form a committee with about 7-11 volunteers. Once that is established, they plan to get to work right away.