Quantcast

Plattsburgh Police: Pair arrested with 170 bags of fentanyl - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Plattsburgh Police: Pair arrested with 170 bags of fentanyl

Posted: Updated:
Ekeen Williams Ekeen Williams
Franciene Smith Franciene Smith
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Police say two New Yorkers were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Plattsburgh.

Ekeem Williams, 25, of Schenectady, and Franciene Smith, 46, of Duanesburg, were pulled over on Interstate 87 Tuesday afternoon. Police say the pair tossed 170 bags of fentanyl from their car as officers approached.

Investigators say the drugs were worth $10,000 on the street.

Williams is being held at the Clinton County Jail. Smith was released. She's due in court later this month.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.