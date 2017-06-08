Plattsburgh Police: Pair arrested with 170 bags of fentanyl

Police say two New Yorkers were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Plattsburgh.

Ekeem Williams, 25, of Schenectady, and Franciene Smith, 46, of Duanesburg, were pulled over on Interstate 87 Tuesday afternoon. Police say the pair tossed 170 bags of fentanyl from their car as officers approached.

Investigators say the drugs were worth $10,000 on the street.

Williams is being held at the Clinton County Jail. Smith was released. She's due in court later this month.