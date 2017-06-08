Public concern sparks changes for new heating regulations

A missing girl from Alburgh has been found in Connecticut. The registered sex offender she was with was arrested.
A missing girl from Alburgh has been found in Connecticut. The registered sex offender she was with was arrested.
Police are looking for a 14-year-old Brattleboro girl who is missing.
Police are looking for a 14-year-old Brattleboro girl who is missing.
Rescuers are searching the Connecticut River looking for a man's body.
Rescuers are searching the Connecticut River looking for a man's body.
Colchester Police say there is no evidence of anything suspicious in connection with the death of a baby.
Colchester Police say there is no evidence of anything suspicious in connection with the death of a baby.
Police say two New Yorkers were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Plattsburgh.
Police say two New Yorkers were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Plattsburgh.
Two men are recovering from injuries suffered when their ATVs collided at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire.
Two men are recovering from injuries suffered when their ATVs collided at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire.
There's a consumer alert for Hyundai drivers.
There's a consumer alert for Hyundai drivers.
A New Hampshire driver crashed into a tactical vehicle and it didn't go well.
A New Hampshire driver crashed into a tactical vehicle and it didn't go well.