Public concern sparks changes for new heating regulations

There's an update to a story that many of you sounded off on. The Scott administration has relaxed on proposed new heating regulations.

The initial proposal could have sprung a costly and substantial change on homeowners who rely on heating oil or kerosene to stay warm in the winter months. Now, you will have at least 10 more years to make the change.

Since we first introduced you to retirees Norm and Louise Corliss last month, they've installed a new concrete slab underneath their kerosene tank. It's a change they thought they would be forced to make some time over the next three years, but now a state deadline is getting pushed back by a decade.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Emily Boedecker says it's a sensible solution to concerns raised by the public and fuel dealers.

"To make sure that everybody has time to plan for that," said Boedecker.

Several of the standards for newly installed tanks will soon apply to those put in before 2011. But now, that thick concrete slab won't need to be installed until 2030, a stable foundation will be fine as long as the rest of the system is in good shape.

That's a substantial change given about half of Vermonters or 150,000 homes rely on heating oil or kerosene.

"The vast majority of them are in compliance and are safe," said Matt Cota, Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

Cota says that means most will meet the new standards once inspected.

The goal is simple. It's to prevent more of the 100 or so spills that occur every year.

"This is an infinitesimal problem, but it is a financial problem," said Cota.

Spills, even small ones, come with big cleanup price tags. And a penny per gallon tax on fuel oil doesn't completely cover costs or grants to help cover upgrades for those that can't afford them. No one wanted to raise the tax, so that's where the new standards come in.

"If we have fewer spills, we can have more grants," said Boedecker.

A grant helped homeowners Bob and Jeanne Piotrowski replace their tank after a small spill last fall. They found themselves on the hook for more than $1,700; state funds covered more than half of it.

"Which was a tremendous help because we couldn't have afforded it otherwise," said Bob Plotrowski, homeowner.

If the proposed rules are accepted by a small group of lawmakers, they'll take effect July 31. From that date, every homeowner with a fuel oil tank will need to get it inspected within three years. That can typically be handled during the course of a regularly scheduled fill-up.

