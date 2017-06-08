Quantcast

NH driver crashes into tactical vehicle

FARMINGTON, N.H. -

A New Hampshire driver crashed into a tactical vehicle and it didn't go well.

It happened Monday afternoon in Farmington. The Bearcat was parked on the scene of a standoff when police say a driver crashed into it.

The people inside the Bearcat were fine, but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. 

He was not wearing a seat belt.

