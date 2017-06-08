School board approves new nickname in South Burlington

It's official-- the new South Burlington mascot is the "Wolves."

The school board approved the nickname change Wednesday night.

Superintendent David Young tells us the name will go into effect at the start of the school year. He says a group of students are designing an emblem for new uniforms.

No extra money for the name change was put into the third version of the school budget that passed Tuesday. Young says the district will use the money always set aside for recycling uniforms to replace the ones that say the controversial "Rebels" nickname.

The superintendent says the gym floor was going to be replaced anyway using money from a bond voters approved years ago.

