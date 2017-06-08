Quantcast

What's next for Robert Frost's storm-toppled trees?

By Alexandra Montgomery
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. -

With poems like "Birches" and "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," Robert Frost liked to write about trees. He liked to plant them, too, but some of his trees recently came down in a storm.

Frost planted several birch trees and a snow apple tree at his house in Shaftsbury. A storm a few weeks ago knocked down the last birch and the apple tree. The apple tree's roots are still in the ground, while the birch is lying all the way down.

The museum founder says it only took five minutes for them to fall because of strong winds.

"Oh, I was devastated because these, on this property, these are some of the last trees that we know he planted," said Carole Thompson, the founder of the Robert Frost Museum.

Thompson says some of the red pines Frost planted for timber still stand in the forest behind the house. But what she considers the "personal" trees he planted are now gone, at least at that home.

Now, a woodworker has started the process of cutting down pieces of the wood from the fallen trees to turn into bowls and vases. Hear from the woodworker on what it's like to work with the trees when this full story airs this Saturday.

