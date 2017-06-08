President Trump reacts to testimony from former FBI Director Comey

"We're under siege, you understand that. But we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever, you watch." President Trump said to applause.

Trump promised to keep fighting just as former FBI Director James Comey told Congress the president fired him because of the investigation into Trump campaign ties with Russia.

"I was fired, in some way, to change, or the endeavor was to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal," Comey said.

It was Comey's first public statement since being fired May 9. But much of what he said had already been leaked to the press. Thursday, Comey admitted he leaked material to the press through a trusted friend because of the president's tweets warning he might have tapes of the meetings.

"I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," Comey said.

Some senators pushed Comey about his lack of a response when President Trump asked him to back off of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"Why didn't you stop and say, 'Mr. President, this is wrong. I cannot discuss this with you.'?" asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California.

"That's a good question," Comey answered. "Maybe if I were stronger, I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation that I just took it in."

Marc Kasowitz, Trump's personal attorney, denied the president ever asked to stop the investigation.

"The president never suggested that Mr. Comey quote let Flynn go," Kasowitz said.

Kasowitz slammed Comey for leaking the material, saying he would leave it up to authorities as to whether Comey should be prosecuted for sharing privileged conversations with the president.

Vermont's senators reacted to Thursday's hearing, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, saying in part: "What we learned today was deeply troubling and makes me more concerned than ever about President Trump's attempts to derail an investigation of Russian meddling in our democracy."

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, focused on what Comey said about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying: "Former Director Comey testified today that he expected the Attorney General to recuse himself from the Russia investigation... because of matters that could not be discussed publicly. This raises even more questions about the Attorney General's actions."