Vermont's tick trouble may double

Experts say we could be in for some serious tick trouble this season.

Lyme disease is just one of the problems we hear about when it comes to ticks. Researchers say 50 percent of adult ticks can test positive for bacteria.

Middlebury College Biologist David Allen says ticks could be two to three times as bad this year as it was last year, and he says the weather is a major factor. Allen will leave the office behind this summer, taking students into the great outdoors in Addison County. They will canvass the area, counting and collecting ticks and then testing them for diseases. Watch the video for the full interview with Allen.

And if you're headed into the woods this summer, Allen says spray your shoes, socks and pants with DEET. You should also give yourself a good check for the critters when you get home.