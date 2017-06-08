Man charged with lewd and lascivious conduct at Huntington Gorge

A man is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct at Huntington Gorge.

Police say Craig Sabourin of Saint Albans was reportedly masturbating at the gorge in an area known as Triple Buckets.

The report came from four females in their 20s who went for a swim.

"There are numerous reports of individuals that do come up here, strip-down naked and then sunbath in the rocks. This would be my first complaint since I've been here where somebody was actually masturbating in front of people," said Officer John Hamlin, Richmond Police Department.

The witnesses tell police Sabourin did not remove his clothes until they got to the water.