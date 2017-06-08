Woodstock edges Montpelier in D-2 girls tennis final

Thursday, June 8th

WOODSTOCK, Vt. -- Woodstock outlasted Montpelier 4-3 in the Division Two girls tennis final Thursday at Woodstock to give the Wasps their first championship since 2000 and deny the Solons a third straight state crown.

Every match was closely fought. Three of the five singles matches went all the way to the 10-point tiebreaker, with Woodstock winning two of those three matches.