Stratton outlasts Hartford in 3OT to win the D-3 boys lax title

Thursday, June 8th

HARTFORD, Vt - Stewart Olson's goal in triple overtime gave Stratton a second straight Division Three boys lacrosse state title Thursday night in Hartford.

In a back and forth game, Stratton led by two in the fourth quarter before Hartford was able to tie the game at eight with two minutes to go.

Stratton regained the lead on a goal from Liam McNamara with just eight seconds left, but Hartford was able to equalize as Reece Thompson scored at the buzzer to tie the game at nine and send it to overtime.

The teams played through a pair of tense, scoreless overtimes before Olson finally found the net in the third OT.

Stratton also won the inaugural D-3 title last season, beating Hartford 10-0.