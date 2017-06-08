H.S. scores for Thursday, 6/8

H.S. playoff scores for Thursday, June 8th
GIRLS TENNIS
#3 Montpelier 3 #1 Woodstock 4 F
D-2 Championship
BOYS TENNIS
#14 Colchester 4 #2 Montpelier 3 F
D-1 Semifinals
SOFTBALL
#8 BFA-St. Albans 2 #4 Essex 3 F
D-1 Semifinals
#4 Enosburg 0 #1 Oxbow 6 F
D-1 Semifinals
BOYS LACROSSE
#2 Stratton 10 #1 Hartford 9 F-3OT
D-3 Championship
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.