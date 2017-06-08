Quantcast

H.S. scores for Thursday, 6/8

 H.S. playoff scores for Thursday, June 8th

 GIRLS TENNIS 

 #3 Montpelier 3 #1 Woodstock 4 F  
  D-2 Championship 

 
 BOYS TENNIS

 #14 Colchester 4 #2 Montpelier 3 F  
 D-1 Semifinals 


 SOFTBALL

 #8 BFA-St. Albans 2 #4 Essex 3 F  
 D-1 Semifinals 

 #4 Enosburg 0 #1 Oxbow 6 F  
 D-1 Semifinals 


 BOYS LACROSSE

 #2 Stratton 10 #1 Hartford 9 F-3OT  
 D-3 Championship 

