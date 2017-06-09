You Are Loved mural pops up in downtown Burlington

A new mural in downtown Burlington meant to give hope to the community. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch caught up with the muralist.
A man is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct at Huntington Gorge.
A missing girl from Alburgh has been found in Connecticut. The registered sex offender she was with was arrested.
Police are looking for a 14-year-old Brattleboro girl who is missing.
Rescuers are searching the Connecticut River looking for a man's body.
Colchester Police say there is no evidence of anything suspicious in connection with the death of a baby.
Police say two New Yorkers were arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Plattsburgh.
Two men are recovering from injuries suffered when their ATVs collided at Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, New Hampshire.
