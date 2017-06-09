You Are Loved mural pops up in downtown Burlington

A few months ago, a homeless man was stabbed to death right off of Burlington's most popular street.

Close to there, now there's some hope being created as part of a national movement.

Anyone can come to Cherry Street on Friday and help the artist, Alex Cook, fill in a mural that will be displayed across a wall.

He's been painting murals for 20 years, and has created more than 100 of them across the nation.

Since 2013, he's been working on the You Are Loved Mural Project. He says, it's an opportunity to spread acceptance and support to every person in a community through artwork.

The U.S. Attorneys Office asked him to share his work in the Queen City to convey that message.

He says this reminder can't be shared enough.

"Why are we trying to be so subtle about it? Why don't we just say what we mean? I think the simple version of what we mean, that every parent says and every teacher, and every administrator that is speaking to kids, we want those kids to know that they are loved," says Cook.

This is his 28th "You Are Loved" mural.

Others of its kind are on the walls of homeless shelters in New York City and Dallas, a prison in Southern California and a school in Los Angeles.

Cook hopes to finish up the mural by Sunday.