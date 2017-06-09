Threat prompts 'Clear the Halls' at South Burlington school

A threat from a potentially dangerous individual cleared the halls at Orchard Elementary School in South Burlington Friday morning. Students continued with classes but no one was allowed in the hallways.

South Burlington Police say it stemmed from an incident Thursday night involving the mother of a student and her live-in boyfriend. The man apparently made some sort of threat about showing up at the school Friday. The mom told school staff members about it when she dropped her child off Friday morning, so they secured the building. That briefly delayed students who were leaving for a field trip.

"We want to be good listeners to our parents and our community, and in this particular case, you know, we're an integral part of that communication. That's essential for our parents and guardians, you know, really participating and communicating well with us. We know that's a critical part of learning for our young children," said Dave Young, superintendent of the South Burlington School District.

Police say the man was arrested and is in police custody. He's due in court Friday afternoon.