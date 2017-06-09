Citizen says he helped police find missing Vt. teen

A man who travels the country looking for missing people says he spotted the car police suspected a missing Vermont teen was in at a Walmart in Connecticut.

Mackayla Lozell, 16, of Alburgh, was found OK in Lisbon, Connecticut, at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. She was with William Smith, 47, a convicted sex offender, who was arrested at the scene. Police believe Mackayla had been with Smith since she went missing Sunday.

We spoke with Billy Pfaff, the man who says he spotted Smith's car in the Walmart parking lot and called police. He sent us photos of the scene. Pfaff told us he doesn't know Mackayla or Smith, but he travels the country to find missing people. He said tips led him to Connecticut.

"The car was empty, full of clothing and stuff like that. So what I did was waited for the state police to come. As I was talking to them, I seen them walking out of the woods. And I watched the young girl grab his arm and pull back on them. And I screamed to the state police, 'They're right there!'" Pfaff said.

Vermont State Police say they are still investigating what happened. No word yet on whether Smith will face charges in connection with this case.

