Driver OK after hitting moose in Burke

BURKE, Vt. -

A Vermont driver was able to walk away from an accident after hitting a moose.

It happened Tuesday on Route 114 in Burke.

Vermont State Police say David Page, 61, of Brighton, was headed north when the moose suddenly crossed the roadway in front of him.

Page's car has extensive damage but he is OK.

