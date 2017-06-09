Quantcast

Colchester Police try to ID armed robber

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

Colchester Police are asking the public for help finding an armed robber.

Investigators say a man with a knife walked into the Champlain Farms on Roosevelt Highway early Friday morning and demanded cash. He got away with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 6-feet tall with a slim build. He had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Colchester at 802-264-5555.

