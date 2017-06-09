Man files charges against former officer for wrongful arrest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A former Vermont police officer who resigned while under investigation for possibly lying in an affidavit is being sued by the man convicted in the case.

Michael Mullen, through his attorney David Bond, says former Burlington officer Christopher Lopez violated his rights. The Burlington Free Press reports Lopez had been under investigation for perjury last year after body camera footage contradicted his written affidavit that eventually established charges against Mullen.

Lopez resigned from the Burlington Police Department the day before they intended to fire him.

Mullen's case was eventually dismissed along with 15 other pending cases Lopez was involved with, but Mullen still spent four months in jail while his case was pending.

Bond says they are speaking with multiple parties about settling the case.

