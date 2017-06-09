Sununu taps state energy regulator as department head

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has chosen a state energy regulator to lead New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services after withdrawing his last nominee who was criticized for a lack of experience.

Robert Scott currently serves as a public utilities commissioner, but his term is set to expire this summer. The Concord Monitor reports Scott wrote a letter to the Republican governor expressing his interest in leading the Department of Environmental Services last month.

Scott previously worked in the department for nearly two decades, including a 10-year stint as director of the Air Resources Division.

The Executive Council, who rejected Sununu's first nominee, businessman Peter Kujawski, over what they saw as a lack of experience, will vote on Scott's nomination June 15.

