Quantcast

Sununu taps state energy regulator as department head - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Sununu taps state energy regulator as department head

Posted: Updated:

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu has chosen a state energy regulator to lead New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services after withdrawing his last nominee who was criticized for a lack of experience.

Robert Scott currently serves as a public utilities commissioner, but his term is set to expire this summer. The Concord Monitor reports Scott wrote a letter to the Republican governor expressing his interest in leading the Department of Environmental Services last month.

Scott previously worked in the department for nearly two decades, including a 10-year stint as director of the Air Resources Division.

The Executive Council, who rejected Sununu's first nominee, businessman Peter Kujawski, over what they saw as a lack of experience, will vote on Scott's nomination June 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.