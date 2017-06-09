Quantcast

Delays expected during Route 7 construction

FERRISBURGH, Vt. -

Road construction will start on Route 7 Saturday and that will mean delays.

Crews will be paving the from the Ferrisburgh railroad crossing to Lime Kiln Road in New Haven.

The delays could continue through Friday, June 16, but weather could slow down the project.

