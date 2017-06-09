What parents need to know about 'dry drowning'

The Delgado family is grieving the loss of their 4-year-old son, Frankie.

"He was full of life," mom Tara said.

Almost a week after a family trip, his father called 911 because Frankie stopped breathing. Doctors told the family they found fluid in Frankie's lungs and around his heart.

"That it was called dry drowning," Tara said.

Emergency Room Dr. Tom Waters from the Cleveland Clinic says dry drowning and secondary drowning can happen when a child gets sick several hours after being submerged in water, a situation that can cause airway muscles to spasm.

"They're trying to breathe against those closed vocal cords which can lead to inflammation, swelling and fluid in the lungs. Another possibility... is they get just a little bit of the fluid into their lungs. They recover but then hours later that again causes inflammation, more fluid respiratory distress," Waters said.

Kids may experience abnormal breathing, coughing, become lethargic or agitated. While very rare, Waters says it's critical parents keep an eye out for symptoms.

"If you have any concern whatsoever, the best thing to do is err on the side of caution and take that loved one to the emergency department," Waters said.

Experts add drowning, in general, can happen in any kind of water from the ocean to the pool to the bathtub, so caution is necessary especially with young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 1-4 have the highest rates of drowning.