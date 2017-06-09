Research: Millions of Americans are drinking tainted water

Are you drinking tainted water?
Research by Northeastern University and the Environmental Working Group found up to 15 million Americans are. They found PFCs in 162 water systems across the United States.
PFCs are used in products like cookware and waterproof clothing and the chemicals are linked to health problems like cancer and weakened immune systems.
