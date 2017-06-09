Quantcast

Research: Millions of Americans are drinking tainted water - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Research: Millions of Americans are drinking tainted water

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Are you drinking tainted water?

Research by Northeastern University and the Environmental Working Group found up to 15 million Americans are. They found PFCs in 162 water systems across the United States.

PFCs are used in products like cookware and waterproof clothing and the chemicals are linked to health problems like cancer and weakened immune systems.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.