Nationwide birth control pill recall

There's a nationwide recall for a birth control pill.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals says its Mibelas 24 F-E products were packaged improperly so the first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos. That could result in unintended pregnancies as well as potential health issues for the mother and fetus.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reports of any adverse effects from this particular issue.

