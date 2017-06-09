Plans for Chick-fil-A in Plattsburgh move forward

Plattsburgh town officials say plans to construct a Chick-fil-A are moving forward.

Local developers are working on a project to put the fast food chain across from one of the town's busiest shopping centers which is home to many big chains including Wal-Mart, PetSmart and Sam's. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the intersection will get some additional improvements to help with the traffic flow that will come once the new business is set up.

"That intersection, in my opinion, will be improved greatly for safety reasons once the project is done, so not only are we going to get a Chick-fil-A, we're also going to get a more improved intersection in that area," said Cashman.

The lot where the Chick-fil-A will be set up is currently just an empty field There is no set date for construction of the building, but Cashman says the developers are working with the town's planning department to get the project moving forward.