Missing police dog found safe in Greensboro

There is good news in the search for a retired police dog that went missing in the Newport area. K-9 Atos is now home safe.

The 12-year-old police dog worked for both the Orleans County Sheriff's Department and the Hardwick Police. He retired in February. Atos ran off while visiting a family friend's home in Newport Thursday morning.

"He's found lost kids, people with dementia: He's done his duty. I just want him home," Hardwick Police Sgt. Michael Glodgett said Friday afternoon.

And Friday night, Glodgett got his wish. Atos was found safe and sound just before 8 p.m. by a woman in Greensboro on Route 16. And he was quickly reunited with Glodgett.