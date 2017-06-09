Retired police K-9 missing in Newport area

A retired police dog has gone missing in the Newport area.

K-9 Atos is 12 years old. He retired in February. Atos ran off while visiting a family friend's home in Newport Thursday morning. He was last spotted in Glover.

Atos worked for both the Orleans County Sheriff's Department and the Hardwick Police.

"He's found lost kids, people with dementia: He's done his duty. I just want him home," said Sgt. Michael Glodgett, Atos' handler for Hardwick Police.

Glodgett says Atos likes empty water bottles and squeaking toys, and he may or may not have his tags on. He's friendly and mellow. He sometimes limps on his front left leg.

If you spot Atos, call Hardwick Police at 802-472-5475.