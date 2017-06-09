How dangerous is a Vt. murder suspect awaiting trial?

Testimony continued Friday in a competency hearing for an accused killer in Chittenden County.

Dueling mental health experts are debating whether Jose Pazos is mentally fit to be tried for the 2010 premeditated murder of Burlington social worker Kathleen Smith. During Friday's hearing, concerning testimony surfaced about how dangerous he may be.

We've learned 52-year-old Pazos has his own room at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital. Since he started antipsychotic meds, doctors say his condition has improved. He listens to public radio, keeps up with national news and socializes almost exclusively with staff.

"As patients get healthier, they tend to avoid other patients they think are crazy," said Dr. David Rosmarin, forensic psychiatrist.

Rosmarin was appointed by the court to evaluate the murder suspect's mental competency. Pazos refused to talk to him, but the psychiatrist made startling discoveries after talking to hospital staff and reviewing Pazos' medical records.

"There was a great concern about whether he was planning to effect a violent escape," said Rosmarin.

Rosmarin testified Pazos was allegedly caught trying to view pornography, Googling the locations of the nearest police stations, checking the security of windows, doors and locks, and hiding a sock full of rocks in his room.

"A rock in a sock is a very dangerous weapon. When confronted about it, he said the rock was his pet and it was carefully hidden," said Rosmarin.

Reporter Jenifer Costa: Does the public need to be worried about this accused killer escaping?

Mental Health Commissioner Melissa Bailey: No. I do not think so at all. The building was designed with this in mind that it was an involuntary facility. The precautions are there.

Bailey tells us the psych hospital has locked double doors, key pass access to its units and tamper-proof windows and lighting. In the three years since the facility opened, she says no one has escaped or even tried to.

When we asked about Pazos' questionable internet searches, we discovered Vermont law requires psych patients to have online access but the hospital can block certain websites.

"Certainly a patient may put in a Google search that includes something that is pornographic, but the Nanny Net would not allow them to actually get directed to that site," said Bailey.

According to court testimony, hospital staff has upped Pazos supervision.

