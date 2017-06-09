2 Hartford police officers injured in scuffle with suspect

A Woodstock man was in court Friday facing charges after an altercation with police Thursday night.

It began just before midnight when Hartford Police say they stopped Mason Thompson, 19, for speeding on Route 4 and suspected he was impaired. Police say they found marijuana and LSD in his car. They say as they tried to arrest Mason, he struggled with the officers and during the scuffle, one of the officers hit his head and blacked out. Both officers were treated for concussions and abrasions.

Mason pleaded not guilty in court Friday to four misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, drug possession and assault on an officer. He was released on pretrial conditions.