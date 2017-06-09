Quantcast

2 Hartford police officers injured in scuffle with suspect - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

2 Hartford police officers injured in scuffle with suspect

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD, Vt. -

A Woodstock man was in court Friday facing charges after an altercation with police Thursday night.

It began just before midnight when Hartford Police say they stopped Mason Thompson, 19, for speeding on Route 4 and suspected he was impaired. Police say they found marijuana and LSD in his car. They say as they tried to arrest Mason, he struggled with the officers and during the scuffle, one of the officers hit his head and blacked out. Both officers were treated for concussions and abrasions.

Mason pleaded not guilty in court Friday to four misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, drug possession and assault on an officer. He was released on pretrial conditions.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.