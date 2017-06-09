2 Hartford police officers injured in scuffle with suspect

A Woodstock man was in court Friday facing charges after an altercation with police Thursday night.
It began just before midnight when Hartford Police say they stopped Mason Thompson, 19, for speeding on Route 4 and suspected he was impaired. Police say they found marijuana and LSD in his car. They say as they tried to arrest Mason, he struggled with the officers and during the scuffle, one of the officers hit his head and blacked out. Both officers were treated for concussions and abrasions.
Mason pleaded not guilty in court Friday to four misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, drug possession and assault on an officer. He was released on pretrial conditions.
A threat from a potentially dangerous individual cleared the halls at Orchard Elementary School in South Burlington Friday morning.
Police in Colchester are asking the public for help finding an armed robber.
A former Vermont police officer who resigned while under investigation for possibly lying in an affidavit is being sued by the man convicted in the case.
A man who travels the country looking for missing people says he spotted the car police suspected a missing Vermont teen was in at a Walmart in Connecticut.
Testimony continued Friday in a competency hearing for an accused killer in Chittenden County.
Divers have recovered the body of a New Hampshire man from the Connecticut River.
Embattled Coventry Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz has lost her job amid a million-dollar missing money scandal. But our Tyler Dumont found her fight to stay on isn't over yet.
A Vermont driver was able to walk away from an accident after hitting a moose.
