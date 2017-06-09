Coventry town clerk forced out over missing money

"It's a wonderful town to live in but we don't like this kind of stuff going on," said Jane Booth, a Coventry resident.

With a small population of just about 1,000 people, officials are struggling to resolve a financial mess in the town of Coventry.

"The town clerk-treasurer was not providing the correct information, was not keeping right books, that monies are missing, don't know where they are," said Michael Marcotte, the chair of the Coventry Select Board.

Cynthia Diaz has been Coventry's town clerk and treasurer since she was elected in 2004. Auditors hired by the town say $1.4 million in cash and fee accounts that Diaz manages are unaccounted for.

"Our auditor found, over the last four years that he looked at, that there was no cash deposited into our checking account," Marcotte said.

Marcotte says Diaz did favors for town residents, including letting some pay property taxes late while others didn't pay at all.

"A lot of these people I've known since I was a child," Diaz said.

The voters have constantly re-elected her to the two positions. That's why her job hasn't been on the line until now. Coventry recently received a half-million dollar claim for missing tax money but lost their insurance policy in the process. To keep working, Diaz had to find a new $2.5 million insurance bond. At a special meeting Friday, the select board said she failed to do that as required by law, thus losing both positions.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: What are you going to do?

Cynthia Diaz: Obviously, I will find something else to support myself and my family. I don't plan on leaving the area.

The select board has asked for a criminal investigation into Diaz's alleged money mismanagement but so far, no charges have been filed.

"The state police contacted me back November or December of last year. I have not seen them since," Diaz said.

Just hours after we saw Diaz close her office door for the last time, the town planned on changing the locks as the search for a replacement begins. That search to replace Diaz begins Monday.

Diaz did not attend Friday's meeting and has denied allegations of mismanagement from the beginning. She filed a complaint in court earlier Thursday, claiming the town failed to properly warn the public about the meeting that required her to get the new bond. Town officials say they will dispute her allegations.

