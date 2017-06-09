Quantcast

Stuck in Vermont: Burlington Discover Jazz Fest - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Stuck in Vermont: Burlington Discover Jazz Fest

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The city of Burlington has come alive with some truly fantastic jazz music. It's the annual Burlington Discover Jazz Fest.

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger got "Stuck in Vermont" at the festival this week. Watch the video to see what she found.

The festival runs through June 11. Click here for more information.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.