NECI president explains reason for merger

There's sure to be some good food at one graduation party in Montpelier this weekend. The class of 2017 will graduate from the New England Culinary Institute Saturday afternoon.
This year's class is made up of about 80 graduates. Degrees at NECI include culinary arts, food and beverage management, and baking and pastry arts, as well as a number of online offerings. The college is president says not only do his students need skills in the kitchen but understanding the business side of the food industry is also key.
"We believe and it's not a secret that business in the kitchen is driven by the customer needs, so we are shifting the focus out of the kitchen, not neglecting the skills, we're emphasizing the skills, but we are adding to that plate understanding of management, understanding of marketing, finances of customers," said Milan Milasinovic, NECI president.
Graduation comes just as NECI announced this week that it is merging with the VM College of Art and Design in Cleveland, Ohio.
Related Story:
A threat from a potentially dangerous individual cleared the halls at Orchard Elementary School in South Burlington Friday morning.
A threat from a potentially dangerous individual cleared the halls at Orchard Elementary School in South Burlington Friday morning.
Police in Colchester are asking the public for help finding an armed robber.
Police in Colchester are asking the public for help finding an armed robber.
A former Vermont police officer who resigned while under investigation for possibly lying in an affidavit is being sued by the man convicted in the case.
A former Vermont police officer who resigned while under investigation for possibly lying in an affidavit is being sued by the man convicted in the case.
A man who travels the country looking for missing people says he spotted the car police suspected a missing Vermont teen was in at a Walmart in Connecticut.
A man who travels the country looking for missing people says he spotted the car police suspected a missing Vermont teen was in at a Walmart in Connecticut.
Divers have recovered the body of a New Hampshire man from the Connecticut River.
Divers have recovered the body of a New Hampshire man from the Connecticut River.
A Vermont driver was able to walk away from an accident after hitting a moose.
A Vermont driver was able to walk away from an accident after hitting a moose.
Crews to start paving Route 7 from Ferrisburgh to New Haven.
Crews to start paving Route 7 from Ferrisburgh to New Haven.
The state of Vermont has a new law that explicitly bans human sexual abuse of animals.
The state of Vermont has a new law that explicitly bans human sexual abuse of animals.