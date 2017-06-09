Quantcast

NECI president explains reason for merger

NECI president explains reason for merger

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

There's sure to be some good food at one graduation party in Montpelier this weekend. The class of 2017 will graduate from the New England Culinary Institute Saturday afternoon.

This year's class is made up of about 80 graduates. Degrees at NECI include culinary arts, food and beverage management, and baking and pastry arts, as well as a number of online offerings. The college is president says not only do his students need skills in the kitchen but understanding the business side of the food industry is also key.

"We believe and it's not a secret that business in the kitchen is driven by the customer needs, so we are shifting the focus out of the kitchen, not neglecting the skills, we're emphasizing the skills, but we are adding to that plate understanding of management, understanding of marketing, finances of customers," said Milan Milasinovic, NECI president.

Graduation comes just as NECI announced this week that it is merging with the VM College of Art and Design in Cleveland, Ohio.

