Leahy has more questions after Comey hearing

President Trump on Friday broke his silence on the testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.

The president took questions during a news conference with the Romanian president. Trump said he would be willing to testify under oath about interactions with Comey "100 percent." He also said of Comey, "I hardly know the man" and he indicated Comey lied under oath.

"No collusion. No obstruction. He's a leaker. But we want to get back to running our great country," Trump said.

The president's personal attorney is also questioning the timing of the memo that Comey gave to a friend, saying he believes it was a day earlier than Comey had acknowledged.

The country's most senior U.S. senator returned to Vermont following Comey's bombshell testimony. Sen. Patrick Leahy says the hearing dominated discussion on his flight. He described watching it unfold as surreal.

"It was almost 'Alice in Wonderland,'" said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy is scheduled to pepper Attorney General Jeff Sessions with follow-up questions Tuesday. Comey says Sessions walked out of the room at the request of the president just before Trump allegedly asked Comey to back off an investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

But Leahy says Thursday's revelations can't distract from the biggest question.

"What I'm mostly concerned about is what about Russia?" Leahy said. "Are we really going to allow them to get a foothold in our elections? I don't care which party you belong to, that should scare the heck out of you."

Middlebury College Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson says Republicans used the hearing to attack Comey's credibility, while Democrats went after Trump, trying to make the case that the president obstructed justice.

"I'm not sure it had any impact nationally in terms of public opinion," Dickinson said.

But like Leahy, Dickinson expects a thorough investigation. One that could drag out for weeks, months or potentially even longer.

"In the immediate context, we're looking at a story that's not going to die anytime soon," Dickinson said. "If you're Donald Trump, this is not how you want to begin your presidency."

Trump planned on using this week to discuss infrastructure and tax reform. But those chats are drowned out by the hearings. And 2018 House races will begin in earnest about six months from now. Dickinson says the clock is ticking if the president hopes to make any progress on his agenda before the midterm elections.

While Democrats have argued the hearings are evidence the president obstructed justice, a president cannot be indicted. The question becomes a political one of possible impeachment. It seems unlikely that process would begin anytime soon, as Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

