How to protect yourself at work

How do you protect yourself at work? A shooting in Florida where a disgruntled employee fatally shot several co-workers before taking his own life, is putting a renewed focus on workplace safety.

Former Vermont state trooper and workplace conflict consultant Brian Miller says people need to be more attuned to this issue, since many of us spend most of our waking hours in the office. He says workplace violence takes many forms, including the wrath of disgruntled employees, outsiders recognizing an open environment or domestic violence spilling into the workplace.

"Each individual should kind of ask themselves, whether I'm walking into a convenience store or I'm sitting at my desk, what would I do if a hostile person came in? Either with a weapon or just verbally assaulted me?" Miller advised.

He says it's also critical for businesses to have a termination policy to ensure the fired person feels like they have maintained their dignity on the way out the door.

