Quantcast

How to protect yourself at work - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

How to protect yourself at work

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

How do you protect yourself at work? A shooting in Florida where a disgruntled employee fatally shot several co-workers before taking his own life, is putting a renewed focus on workplace safety.

Former Vermont state trooper and workplace conflict consultant Brian Miller says people need to be more attuned to this issue, since many of us spend most of our waking hours in the office. He says workplace violence takes many forms, including the wrath of disgruntled employees, outsiders recognizing an open environment or domestic violence spilling into the workplace.

"Each individual should kind of ask themselves, whether I'm walking into a convenience store or I'm sitting at my desk, what would I do if a hostile person came in? Either with a weapon or just verbally assaulted me?" Miller advised.

He says it's also critical for businesses to have a termination policy to ensure the fired person feels like they have maintained their dignity on the way out the door.

Watch the video for the full interview with Miller.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.