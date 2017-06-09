Quantcast

Powerball jackpot up to $435M

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Are you feeling lucky?

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball lottery is about $435 million. That's the 10th largest jackpot in United States history.

But your odds of winning are slim. They are about one in 292 million.

Despite the near-impossible odds, Americans forked over $73 billion for lottery tickets in 2015.

