CVU girls, SBHS boys win tennis state titles

Friday, June 9th

The CVU girls and South Burlington boys continued their reigns atop Division One high school tennis Friday.

CVU beat rival South Burlington 5-2 to win a third straight D-1 girls state title and fifth in the last six years. CVU and South Burlington have played in the last five state finals.

The South Burlington boys rolled to a 6-1 win over 14th-seeded Colchester to give the Rebels a fifth straight boys state championship. The boys only had one division in high school tennis this season.