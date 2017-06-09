Quantcast

Brattleboro missing teen found, man facing charges

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

A happy ending to missing teen story we told you about Thursday.

Police in Brattleboro say 14-year-old Taylor Holden was found Friday at home on Old Guilford Road.

She had been missing since June 4.

Also at the home, 24-year-old Michael Squiers who's now facing a slew of charges including unlawfully sheltering a runaway.

No other details about incident have been released.

