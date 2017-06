Friday, June 9th



Stowe beat Harwood 13-10 in the Division Two boys lacrosse state final Friday night at UVM's Virtue Field.

It's Stowe's first ever state title. The Raiders, seeded second, lost in the D-2 championship game last season.

Harwood, the fifth seed, was looking for it's second state crown in just it's second finals appearance after winning the championship back in 2010.