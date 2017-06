The Mt. Abe Softball team claimed the first state championship in school history with a 4-2 win over Randolph Friday Night at Poultney Rec Field.

The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead, with Ruby Ball and Savannah Earley adding RBI hits. Randolph rallied with a pair of runs in the sixth, but Rachel McCormick slammed the door in the seventh for Mt. Abe.

The Eagles had lost all four previous finals appearances before claiming the title this year.