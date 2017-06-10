Burlington police: Scammer looking for donations to fake police memorial fund

Burlington police are warning of a phone scam, after they say a Chittenden County business got a fake call.

Police say someone called and claimed to be the Burlington police chief looking for a donation to a police memorial fund.

The scammer apparently said there would be a special sticker in return for a donation.

Lt. Michael Warren says the police department is not conducting any phone fundraising.

Burlington police say be suspicious any time someone calls asking for money over the phone.

“The best way to verify the call is legitimate is to contact the agency that is allegedly soliciting funds to verify the legitimacy of any fundraising event prior to making a donation,” said Lt. Warren.