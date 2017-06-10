Quantcast

Burlington police: Scammer looking for donations to fake police - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington police: Scammer looking for donations to fake police memorial fund

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington police are warning of a phone scam, after they say a Chittenden County business got a fake call.

Police say someone called and claimed to be the Burlington police chief looking for a donation to a police memorial fund.

The scammer apparently said there would be a special sticker in return for a donation.

Lt. Michael Warren says the police department is not conducting any phone fundraising.

Burlington police say be suspicious any time someone calls asking for money over the phone.

“The best way to verify the call is legitimate is to contact the agency that is allegedly soliciting funds to verify the legitimacy of any fundraising event prior to making a donation,” said Lt. Warren.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.