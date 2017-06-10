Quantcast

Police: Man took bags of heroin to Park and Ride - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Man took bags of heroin to Park and Ride

Posted: Updated:
BERLIN, Vt. -

A man is in trouble after allegedly taking bags of drugs to a Park and Ride.

Berlin police say they investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the Berlin Park and Ride Wednesday.

Officers say they determined Scott Roggensack, 31, drove to the Park and Ride with numerous bags of heroin and heroin related paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.

He will be in court in July.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.