Police: Man took bags of heroin to Park and Ride

A man is in trouble after allegedly taking bags of drugs to a Park and Ride.

Berlin police say they investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the Berlin Park and Ride Wednesday.

Officers say they determined Scott Roggensack, 31, drove to the Park and Ride with numerous bags of heroin and heroin related paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.

He will be in court in July.

