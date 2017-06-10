Destination Recreation: Vermont Store offers rare virtual-reality experience

The University Mall in South Burlington has something that is out of this world.

"It's the most immerse experience you can have to date," said Jamie Danaher, the co-owner of the Vermont Gaming Lounge.

"We use a Virtuix Omni which is a treadmill which requires a harness, special shoes, and Wi-Fi transmitters that detect your motion and transit that data into any game," said Danaher.

Danaher says this is only one of five venues to have this type of technology in the United States, and getting this type of technology is not the norm for a state like Vermont.

"Usually we get things after they have been out for a while. We are on the cutting edge with this," said Danaher.

With Danaher leading the way, Channel 3 reporter Ike Bendavid tried the virtual reality gaming system.

"So to us this looks like a flat screen that keeps moving when you do, but for you, when you turn your head you're still in the game. It's all around," said Danaher.

This technology is something video game enthusiasts are excited about.

"As an old school gamer. I wish I had that when I was a kid," said Natasha Durand.

"You won't even realize that people are around you. You're just in your own swing, your own game," Katie Ziegler.

It's an out-of-this-world experience and people don't even have to even leave Vermont.